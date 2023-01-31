2023: A stitch in time in fuel and Naira scarcity





By ALIYU TILDE

AT the end of his tenure in 1985, the then Head of State, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari, granted his last interview to Halilu Ahmed Getso of FRCN Kaduna. The answer to the last question in the interview was very informative. What last message do you have for Nigerians? Halilu asked.

Buhari, aware of plans to topple him, simply said that if anyone thinks leading the country is easy, let him come and try it. Barely two weeks later, Buhari was overthrown. My kind-hearted mentor planned to retire to a quiet life at the time. No. It was to be four years of torturous isolation and a haunting nightmare for 30 long years.

A decade later, Buhari would tell the world that he did not order the search of the houses of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi when he was head of state. It was done by some fifth columnists. Unfortunately, as he noted, neither Awo nor Gumi were alive to forgive him.

To Egypt. In their bid to topple Muhammad Mursi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper