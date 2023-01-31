Abia PDP remains strong, despite Ikonne’s death, Ikpeazu assures NWC





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured members of the PDP in the state and across the country that the party remained strong, viable and united, even as they mourn the death of the gubernatorial candidate, the Late Professor Eleazar Uche Ikonne.

He made the remarks while receiving a delegation of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party which was on a condolence and solidarity visit to the state at Government House Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu said the death of Professor Ikonne was a huge setback for members of the party but noted that the party was blessed with sufficient resilience and strength to deal with the setback and bounce back to win the 2023 elections.

He thanked the national leadership of the party for their show of support and solidarity with the Abia State Chapter at this trying moment, assuring that the Abia PDP shall rise from the ashes of the current despair to record a massive victory at the elections,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper