Atiku pledges to end banditry, improve security, if elected





By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to end banditry and improve security nationwide, especially in Zamfara State, if elected President.

He made the promise while speaking to parry supporters in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital, yesterday.“Atiku extended his sympathy to the people of the state who had been at the receiving end of bandit attacks which has led to hundreds of death over the last couple of years.

The PDP candidate said: “We have been looking forward to come to Zamfara because of what we are reading on social media, now we have seen that it is true.

“First, I want to use this opportunity to condole and sympathise with you. I know that apart from the people of Borno and Yobe there is no state that suffered the loss of people apart from you as a result of banditry, armed bandits among others, we pray that God will bring this to an end, but the end of it all is if God wills…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper