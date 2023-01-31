DPO, 2 Policemen, five women, children killed in fresh herders attacks on Benue communities





.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Divisional Police Officers, DPO, in charge of Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Mr Mamud Abubakar, two police personnel, two children and three women have been reportedly killed in separate attacks on Benue communities by suspected armed herdsmen.

It was gathered from a source in Naka, the Gwer West Headquarters, who spoke on condition of anonymity that the murdered DPO and the two other police personnel were ambushed and killed Tuesday afternoon on Makurdi-Naka road shortly after alerting the military personnel on a checkpoint on the road of the presence of a large number of armed herdsmen on the axis and their intension to attack the communities in Gwer West.

According to the source, “after alerting the military personnel of the presence of a large number of armed herdsmen on that stretch of road, the military personnel were mobilising to move into the area while the DPO who was accompanied by two other policemen moved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper