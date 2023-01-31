Drug abuse organisation to rehabilitate 10 addicts





The Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) has pledged to support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) by rehabilitating 10 drug addicts free.

The Executive Director, VGADA, Dr Hope Omeiza, said this when he led his team on a courtesy visit to the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that VGADA is a Non -Governmental Organisation that began operation since 2018 and owned a centre for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

NAN reports that “VGADA Detox Centre” which began operation on Feb. 4, 2022, is the treatment arm of VGADA with a 100-bed space capacity drug treatment and rehabilitation centre.

Omeiza said that the centre was a mental health facility designed to provide treatment for drug addiction, mental illnesses and psychological disorders.

He said that the activities of the organisation in the last five years include raising awareness against…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper