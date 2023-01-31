DSS arrest syndicate selling new naira notes, fingers bank officials





…PoS operators charge 10%

…Money outside banks declines

…Banks reduce old notes OTC withdrawal to N10,000

…Customers’ frustation over new Naira notes continues

By Soni Daniel, Emma Ujah and Elizabeth Adegbesan, ABUJA

The Department of State Services, DSS, has arrested some members of an organised syndicate selling the new naira notes in parts of the country.

Although the DSS did not disclose the names and locations of the suspects, the agency said in a statement yesterday that some commercial bank officials were aiding and abetting the act.

This comes against the backdrop of the unleashing of the anti-corruption agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, on the banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, over alleged hoarding and diversion of new notes.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, warned that the secret police will go after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper