Fuel scarcity: Edo sets up monitoring committee





File image of queues at a Lagos filling station.



By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS a response to the protests that rocked Benin City on Monday owing to scarcity of petrol and uncontrolled increase of pump price, Edo state government has set up a monitoring committee made up of actors in the petroleum distribution chain, civil society organisations and government.

Briefing journalists after a meeting with the stakeholders, the Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Ethan Uzamere said the committee which would immediately commence operation would monitor petroleum marketers to know how much products they have been getting and how they were dispensing.

He said the challenge has been irregular supply of products to the station owners, a situation he said is within the purview of the federal government but pledged the state government’s readiness to partner the federal government to reduce the burden on the people.

Also, a statement by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper