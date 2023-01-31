NAFDAC warns against use of unapproved business registration number





Director-General, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned business owners against the use of unapproved business registration number.

She made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the attention of the agency had been drawn to shady practices where some business owners used a particular approved registration number for multiple businesses in the name of the agency.

The director-general described such unlawful sharp act as detrimental to the growth and development of the country and a sabotage to revenue generation and gave a stern warming to such operators to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Adeyeye said “registration numbers are allowed on registered approved businesses only.

“We now have the information on those using fake NAFDAC registration number, claimed to be approved by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper