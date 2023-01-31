NCDMB remains committed to Local Content Development in Africa – Wabote





By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, yesterday, pledged its commitment towards the enhancement of Local content in Africa.

The Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote expressed the commitment at the Board’s liaison office, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the Ministry of Commerce & Mines, Republic of Guinea, who had come to understudy Nigeria’s Local Content policy.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, NCDMB stated that Wabote recalled that other African nations like Senegal, Tanzania, and Uganda and others have benefitted from Nigeria’s guidance on local content and the Board would continue to provide similar support to any interested African nation that requests for its assistance.

He added that the Board’s objective is to extend local content practice across the content, in line with the Sectorial and Regional Market Linkage Pillar of the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper