Nnamdi Kanu complains of intense ear discomfort, persistent stomach ache – Family





…denial of access to medication

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has raised the alarm, that the IPOB Leader had been complaining of intense ear discomfort, and persistent stomach ache.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel, who raised the alarm after visiting him at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of Security Services, DSS, where he is currently detained, said that the IPOB Leader also complained that the DSS had continued to deny him’ access to his medications.

There was a viral voice note last Saturday claiming that Kanu had been poisoned, and urging violence against the Federal Government.

But Kanu’s brother in a swift response, refuted the anonymous claims, urging members of the public to disregard them and not resort to any violence.

He said he hoped to meet with the IPOB Leader on Monday, January 30 to hear from him the true situation of his health.

Prince Emmanuel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper