PDP terrified about Buhari, Tinubu cozy relationship, says APC





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP of launching attacks against President Muhammadu Buhari in order go drive a wedge between the president and APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Noting that the PDP is morbidly terrified about the cozy relationship between the duo, APC spokesman, Felix Morka said 2023 would go down in Nigeria’s political history as the year of unmitigated infamy for the PDP.

“No one would have thought the PDP capable of outdoing its own record of reckless, mindless and despicable undertakings in and out of governance. The PDP has tossed every rule of law, ethical standards, morality, decency, civility, decorum in the thrash bin in its deviant obsession for power. Just when you think degenerate PDP has reached the abyss of low, they burrow even deeper into crevices of shame.

“A statement issued by the PDP on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to Kano…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper