PDP withdraws from Rivers court cases

…As Wike accuses it of anti-party conduct

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of anti-party conduct for alleged withdrawal from suits by Rivers State PDP against some opposition parties in the state.

PDP in Rivers had dragged some political parties in the state to court, seeking their disqualification from the general elections for perceived non-compliance with regulations and laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the conduct of their various primaries.

Wike, yesterday, at Okehi 1 during Rivers State PDP campaign rally for Etche LGA of the state, noted that instead of the PDP national leadership supporting the suits by the party in Rivers, it asked lawyers handling the various matters to withdraw representations.

He said: “We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-party. I told them anti-party begets anti-party….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper