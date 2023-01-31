Reps bicker over establishment of FMC in Buhari’s town, Daura





…Pass FRCN act amendment bill

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Two members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Fatuhu Mohammad and Hon. Babagida Ibrahim during plenary yesterday expressed divergent views on the location of a proposed Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Katsina State via a bill.

While Mohammed pushed for the siting of the hospital in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s town in Katsina State, Ibrahim opted for Funtua in the same state.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Federal Medical Centres Act, and Establish Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Kastina State; and for Related Matters (HB.2125) and co-sponsored by Muhammed and Hon. Nasiru Sani Zongo Daura, the bill had come up for second reading.

Hardly had the motion on the second reading of the bill been moved by Mohammed and seconded by Hon. Ahmed Munir than Ibrahim in speaking against the Bill stated that he had earlier brought forward a motion for the proposed medical center to be relocated to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper