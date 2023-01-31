Thuggery is tool in hands of APC government in Lagos – Jandor





Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran also known as Jandor has described thuggery as a tool in the hands of the reigning All Progressives Congress, APC-led government in the state.

Jandor, in an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, gave insight into how he plans to curb thuggery in Lagos state.

He said, “We can convert them to tools, but very positive and useful ones, and see how much of them we can quickly rehabilitate.

“If the government of Lagos wants all those nonsense to stop it will stop, but you know why, they are part of their (APC) structure. They are already embedded in government political structure by making sure they are the ones operating the Parks and Garages that belong to the government,” he added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper