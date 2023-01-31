Tinubu desperate, resorting to threats, intimidation – PDP campaign





…berates APC candidate for threatening Gov. Emmanuel

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has expressed disgust that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has resorted to issuing threats and intimidating opponents in the face of imminent defeat.

It specifically berated Tinubu for issuing threats of violence to the Chairman of the PDP, Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, at the APC Campaign Rally held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “Our Campaign condemns in very strong terms the resort to threats by Senator Tinubu, who is now trying to transfer his annoyance over his failed campaign as well as the frustration of crushing rejection by Nigerians to the PDP Presidential Campaign.

“It is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper