CNG condemns killing of pastoralists in Nasarawa

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Nasarawa state chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, have firmly condemned the killing of innocent pastoralists in the state.

A statement in Abuja by the Coordinator, CNG-Nasarawa State Chapter, Abubakar Suleiman, said it was concerned by the ‘recent recklessness’ of the Nigerian Air Force that resulted in the massacre of innocent pastoralists in Nasarawa state.

The statement read in part: “The CNG hereby condemns this and all other forms of extra judicial killings and the indifference of both state and federal governments to the incident with all our might.

“We note that about 50 ordinary everyday peaceful members of the pastoral community were extrajudicially executed in the Ekye Development Area, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state in an airstrike by a drone which we hold unacceptable.

“The CNG believes that this incident coming barely six…





