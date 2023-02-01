Court remands Lagos car dealer, Ogbonna, over wife’s death





LAGOS—An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of Ikechukwu Ogbonna over the death of his wife, the late Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna.

Ogbonna was remanded following advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Lagos State, which said Ogbonna should be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Reading out the DPP advice, Magistrate Adebayo Tella, said the defendant would be arraigned before the Lagos High Court and should be remanded in custody pending his arraignment and filing of information against him.

Defence lawyer, Mr Abubakar Yesufu, however, prayed the court to allow the defendant to be released based on earlier bail conditions granted him.

But, Magistrate Tella held that she lacks jurisdiction to entertain a case of involuntary manslaughter, hence all bail applications should be presented before the high court.

The matter has been adjourned till March 7, 2023.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper