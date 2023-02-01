CSG to Nigerians: Don’t allow negative prophecies, plots against 2023 polls to prevail





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Southern Groups, CSG, on Tuesday, condemned the current scarcity of fuel and new Naira notes in the country, describing it as a plot to frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

It also urged Nigerians not to allow negative that negative apocalyptic prophecies about the general elections not holding to prevail.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Chairman of the organisation, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, said: “”We are suspicions of a grand plot to scuttle the 2023 polls, having keenly observed the scenarios in the polity all pointing towards a pariah state of despair.

“Hard proof of a potential threat to a peaceful transition through an acceptable electoral process, is having fuel scarcity grounding all potential economic activities and frustrating the population a few days to the election, most importantly the presidential election slated for 25th February 2023.

“Already, many Nigerian families and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper