Good governance: Falana, Adefaye, stakeholders harp on free, fair credible polls





.As Lagos Police boss declares readiness for hitch-free gen polls

.Why I want to govern Lagos-NNPP guber candidate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, General Manager/ Editor–In-Chief Vanguard Media and Provost Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Gbenga Adefaye, civil society, as well as stakeholders have tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a free, fair and credible exercise in the February 25, March 11 general polls in-order to engender good governance in the country.

They made the call, Wednesday, at the Societal Concern/ NIJ, Town Hall Symposium with 2023 Lagos State Gubernatorial candidate, held at Ogba area of Lagos State.

The theme of the programme was tagged, ”Nigeria Exhale, clarion call for good governance.”

New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Lagos Gubernatorial candidate in the March 11 poll, Otunba Olarewanju Kamal, his counterparts from Oyo State, Tunde Okunade and Ogun State,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper