Gunmen attack INEC office, Police station, kill one in Anambra community





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen early hours of Wednesday attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen also attacked the Nnobi Police Station and a residential building within the station, located also in the same Council Area.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives invaded the facilities at about 1:45am on Wednesday, in four unmarked Sienna vehicles.

Although, details of both attacks are still sketchy, however, a source said the hoodlums were repelled by the security operatives before they could carry out any dastardly act.

The source said that the gun men, while shooting sporadically killed a 16-year-old boy, a relative of a serving policeman in the station, while the another victim, a 15-year-old female, sustained…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper