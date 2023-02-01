Ikpeazu pays condolence visit to Ikonne’s family





Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife Dr Nkechi, paid a condolence visit to the Ikonne family over the loss of their patriach and gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 election, late Professor Uche Ikonne.

Ikonne, who passed on recently, was a former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University.

Speaking at the condolence visit to his Umuahia residence, the governor described the loss as shocking, enormous and irreparable, adding however that no one can question the Almighty God.

He regretted that all human efforts made to save the life of Professor Ikonne proved abortive and it was clear that God called him home.

According to the governor, the late Professor Ikonne was a good, fearless and courageous man who also died in his belief in Christ.

Ikpeazu expressed the hope that a glorious life awaits him…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper