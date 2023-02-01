Machina: Lawan knows fate Feb 6, as Supreme Court adjourns for judgement





.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, fixed February 6 to determine the merit of an appeal the All Progressives Congress, APC, filed to challenge the judgement that disqualified the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, from contesting the forthcoming election as its candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

A five-man panel of Justices of the apex court led by Justice Chima Nweze adjourned the appeal for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

Lawan had on November 28, 2022, lost his re-election bid, following the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the authentic candidate of the APC for the senatorial election.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel led by President of the Court Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, dismissed the appeal APC filed in favour of Lawan, as lacking in merit.

APC had challenged the verdict of a Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper