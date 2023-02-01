Martin Lawrence, Will Smith confirms fourth ‘Bad Boy’ movie





Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

By Ada Osadebe

Hollywood actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have revealed that they will team up once more for a new installment of the “Bad Boys” series.

Smith recorded himself in his car as he approached Lawrence’s home in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

“Is it about that time? Bad Boy! It’s official. You know what it is. Bad Boys ‘Four’ life baby,” they declared

No details about the start of production or additional casting were immediately disclosed.

The pair’s blockbuster cop comedy, Bad Boys, was released in 1995. Hit sequels followed in 2003 and 2020.

The original ‘Bad Boy’ movie, directed by Michael Bay, was produced in 1995. It earned $141 million worldwide.

The 2003 sequel ‘Bad Boys II’…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper