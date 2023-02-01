Southern Cameroon seeks US, others’ intervention in crisis with Cameroon





By Victoria Ojeme

The people of Southern Cameroon also known as the Ambazonians have sought the intervention of the United States of America in the lingering crisis between them and La Republique Du Cameroon.

The Leader of Southern Cameroon Dr Samuel Sako who made the call on behalf of the people during a virtual conference urged the U S. government to initiate peace talks between the two warring parties

Sako also requested Switzerland and Canada be part of the dialogue.

While decrying the impact of the crisis on the people of Southern Cameroon, Sako explained that the people wanted the international community to prevail over the Republic of Cameroon to revert to the initial agreement of 1961 which brought the two entities together.

Sako wanted America to be the convener of the meeting noting that the U.S. .government had a way of getting President Paul Biya of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper