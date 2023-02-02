Abbey Mortgage Bank gets double investment rating





Banking hall

By Peter Egwuatu

Abbey Mortgage Bank Kick Starts the year 2023 on a high as it bagged a double investment rating.

Kicking the year off on a new high, Abbey received new ratings, ‘A-’ from Data Pro, a leading technology-driven credit rating agency.

According to Data Pro,: “the rating indicates good credit quality and the satisfactory capacity for timely payment of Financial Commitments. In short, Abbey Mortgage Bank is a bank that you can trust.”

In a statement by Abbey, : “This new rating comes merely a few months after we received a ‘BBB-’ rating from Agusto and CO, another reputable credit rating agency in Africa.

In a statement issued by DataPro ,they had nothing but praise for Abbey Mortgage Bank stating, “This bank, in our opinion, has a strong ability to meet its ongoing obligations. The DataPro Rating Committee authorised the rating after assessment of the bank’s financial performance, capital adequacy, asset quality,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper