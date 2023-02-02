APC, Buhari strongly united behind Tinubu – Onanuga





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)says the party’s leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari are strongly united behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, toward a victory in the 2023 general election.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity APC PCC said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that all attempts by opposition elements to put a wedge between Buhari and Tinubu would fail.

He said the reference to the naira exchange rate by Tinubu at a campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River, was not an attack on the Buhari-led administration as was being speculated.

“We find it important to correct the misrepresentation of the statement of our candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu at the campaign rally in Calabar by a section of the media,” he said.

Onanuga said Tinubu at the rally, urged the party’s supporters and people of Cross River not to vote for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper