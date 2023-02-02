Customs seize $6m fake US dollars, arrest 4 along Seme border





The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, has seized $6 million in fake United States dollars amongst other prohibited items.

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, made this known to journalists during a briefing in Seme, on Thursday in Lagos.

He also said that four suspected members of cross border criminal syndicate were arrested.

Nnadi said that the command had recorded milestones in the last 13 days in its anti-smuggling operations.

“Some of the anti-smuggling landmarks by the command include the seizure of fake $6m equivalent of N2.763 billion and the arrest of two suspects conveying the fake currency from Nigeria to the Republic of Benin.

“Two male suspects were arrested in connection with the crime and are currently in our custody pending prosecution.

“The arrest was made at Gbaji checkpoint along the Seme corridor on Jan.31, 2023.

“Also, on the same day, at a about 05:30 a.m., our men on patrol along Gbethrome…





