‘FG poised to tackle challenges of at-risk children’





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

STATE coordinators of the At-Risk Children Programme, ARC-P, yesterday, reiterated the government’s resolve to address challenges facing at-risk children in Nigeria.

They spoke at a one-day social dialogue for local government facilitators and other stakeholders of the programme, held in Minna, the Niger state capital.

At-risk children are persons under 18 who experience a combination of risk factors in personal, environmental or relational domains that prevent them from pursuing and fulfilling their potentials.

Poised to tackle the challenges faced by children and young adults as part of its poverty reduction and growth strategy, the Federal Government launched the At-Risk-Children Programme (ARC-P) aimed at addressing the challenges faced by at-risk

Speaking, the Niger state coordinator of ARC- P, Fodio Yusuf, assured that the programme would cut accross all the local government areas of the state with each local government having 50…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper