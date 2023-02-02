Goods worth millions of naira destroy as fire guts building in Balogun Market





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck at Balogun Market yesterday, when fire gutted the topmost part of a three-story building on number 74, Martins Street, by Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSDPC Building, Lagos Island. and destroyed goods worth millions of naira in the process.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at about 12.45 pm but was promptly put out by men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service before it could spread to adjoining shops.

The fire service men from Ebute Elefun, Oniru and Alausa Headquarters crew of the agency were the first responders to confine the fire.

The structure is being used for trading in textile materials on the ground floor and then first floor has shops while the second and third has stores for clothing materials.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said, “It is on record…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper