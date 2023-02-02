Kanu’s medical and feeding regimes emerge amidst failing health claims





Soni Daniel, Abuja

Amidst claims and counter claims of Nnamdi Kanu’s worsening health condition and feeding in the custody of the State Security Service, some details of his feeding and medical regimes have emerged.

The document detailing the menu record and medical treatment of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra was sighted by Vanguard on Thursday morning.

The records showed that contrary to the claims by his associates of poor feeding of Kanu and denial of access to medical services, the IPoB leader is given the luxury of choosing any food and drink of his choice on a daily basis.

It was learnt that what Kanu’s chooses to eat, is what is procured and prepared for him on a daily basis by dedicated officials and in keeping with a standard operating procedure of the agency keeping him.

The records also indicated that Kanu sometimes chooses fast foods and where it should be obtained for him and he has never been denied such demands.

