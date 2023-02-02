Mbappe set to become new France captain as Varane hangs boots on international football





By Biodun Busari

Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe may emerge as the French captain as Manchester United center-back Raphael Varane announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Varane, who won the World Cup in 2018, scored five goals in 93 appearances for his country after making his debut in 2013.

The last of his caps was in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, in which France were beaten by Argentina on penalties.

Read Also:

Mbappe named PSG’s new vice-captain

King of football; his legacy will never be forgotten – Mbappe pays tribute to Pele

Celtic maintain nine-point lead over Rangers

“Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” said Varane.

“Every time I wore this very special blue jersey I felt immense pride. The duty to give it all, play my heart out and win every time we put on the field.

“I’ve been contemplating this for several months and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper