NiMet alerts Nigerians, airline operators on 72hrs dust haze, low visibility





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, Thursday, alerted the general public, individuals with respiratory ailments, including airline operators on the possibility of decline in visibility as a result of observed dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.

The General Manager/Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, made this disclosure in a statement obtained by our correspondent, in Abuja.

Ibrahim said: “The weather reports from the country, indicating the approximate position of Inter-Tropical Discontinuity, ITD, winds at 10 meters and 800 meters (925hPa) above the ground surface indicate favourable conditions for further Dust-Haze propagations into the nation, which will worsen horizontal visibility.”

He further said that observation from the source region indicated that “Niger (Maine-Soroa, Goure, Maradi , N-guigmi, Diffa, 61091, Bila and Agadez) and Chad (Faya-Largeau and Ndjamena) have both reported Dust-Haze…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper