NLC kicks against upward review of remuneration for political office holders

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has opposed the demand by Public and Political office holders in the country for an upward review of their remuneration package by the Federal Government.

The Kano NLC chairman, Malam Kabiru Minjibir, said this while speaking on behalf of NLC chairmen of the zone at the zonal public hearing on the review of the remuneration package for public, political and judicial office holders on Wednesday in Kano.

Minjibir said that such a review was not necessary at a time the country was grappling with a lot of economic challenges.

He noted that no amount of increase in Naira terms would be good enough if the government didn’t control the rising inflation and high cost of goods in the country.

The NLC chairman urged the Federal Government to suspend the upward review of the remuneration package for now.

According to him, the recent survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that 133 million Nigerians are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper