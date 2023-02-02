Presidency: Southern, Middle Belt leaders endorse Peter Obi





Peter Obi

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Leaders of thoughts, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF led by South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark have endorsed the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi as its candidate for February 25 Presidential election.

The decision was taken at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum on Wednesday in Abuja.

The leaders of SMBLF is made up of the Middle- Belt, Ndi- Igbo( Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF).

The Communique was read by the immediate past President General of the umbrella body of Ndigbo Worldwide, the Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

More details later…

Source: Vanguard Newspaper