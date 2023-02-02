Tom Brady retires from American football at 45





Tom Brady

By Biodun Busari

American football quarterback, Tom Brady has retired following a sterling 23 seasons in the National Football League (NFL).

Brady announced his retirement on 31st December 2022 but reversed his decision six weeks later claiming he had “unfinished business” according to BBC Sport.

The 45-year-old won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

He, however, made the announcement known on Wednesday morning.

“I’m retiring for good,” Brady said in an emotional video posted on social media. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded. You get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

