Turnover in I&E forex falls 32%, as Naira depreciates





Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the Nigerian foreign exchange market fell Year-on-Year (YoY) by 32 percent to $2.19 billion in January 2023 from $3.22 billion in January 2022.

However, findings by Vanguard from the weekly report of activities in the market showed that transaction level maintained steady rise from first week of the new year when $355.46 million was traded, until last week when it recorded a reversal.

Turnover rose by 34 per cent to $477.15 million in the second week and up 30 per cent to $622.63 million in the third week.

The upward trend reversed in the fourth week as turnover fell by 20 per cent to $497.42 million.

Turnover stood at $235.53 million on the last two days of the fifth week.

Meanwhile, the naira depreciated by 50 kobo during the period as the indicative exchange rate of the window rose to N461.5 kobo per dollar on January 31st from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper