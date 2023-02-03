Bolanle: Defendant asked for ammunition after shooting – Witness





The sixth prosecution witness, Insp. Sunday Akagu, in the trial of Darambi Vandi, the alleged murder suspect of a Lagos-based lawyer shot dead on Christmas Day, has testified before the Lagos High Court.

Akagu said on Thursday while giving evidence before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square that the defendant asked him to give him one bullet to replace his own.

Vandi is standing trial on a count charge of shooting and killing a Lagos lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Dec. 25, 2022, at Ajah area of Lagos.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecution led by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), had said that the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the witness said that he had worked for 20 years as a police officer and was currently attached to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper