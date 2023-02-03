Police rescue 6yr-old child sold for N100k in Kaduna





…Arrest 13 suspected bandits, armed robbers, others

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the rescue of a 6 year old stolen child who was earlier sold for N100 000.

The police said “on the 23rd January, 2023 at about 0400hours the Command received a report that one Hajara Ashiru ‘f’ 6yrs old was missing and the Command immediately mobilised Operatives, swung into action and one Safiya Iliyasu ‘f’ 32yrs who is a neighbor to the parents of the missing child was arrested and interrogated.”

“During the course of investigation the following suspects were equally arrested; (1) Hussaina Adamu ‘f’ 45yrs old of Hayin Mal. Bello and (2) Rukayya Abubakar ‘f’ 32yrs old of Dirkaniya Quaters Kaduna in connection to the disappearance of the child. The victim was rescued unhurt after having been sold for the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) in which a part payment of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000) was made to the prime…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper