A’Ibom: Police arrest 15 persons over destruction of banks

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has announced the arrest of 15 persons over alleged destruction of banks in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Oron on Sunday.

“We received information that some banks were attacked in Oron local government and the police immediately swung into action.

“As we speak about 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident,” MacDon said.

Recall that the attack occurred on Friday when some youths protested over scarcity of Naira notes.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi expressed sadness about the situation and directed Divisional Police Officers in the affected local governments to ensure that there is no further break down of law and order,” he said.

MacDon added that commissioner has called on residents to be law abiding as anyone caught vandalising public property would be dealt with decisively.

He said that the Police…