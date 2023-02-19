Bulgaria charges six over human trafficking, death of 18 migrants

By Biodun Busari

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged 6 people with human trafficking following the discovery of 18 dead Afghan migrants inside a truck dumped on a dirt road near the capital Sofia on Friday.

According to Reuters, prosecutors said the truck was abandoned near the village of Lokorsko after the driver and his companion discovered that many of the 52 migrants were in the hidden cubicles of the truck.

Vanguard reported on Friday that migrants which were isolated with foil, were dizzy and some had already died.

The truck driver and his companion were also charged over the deaths of the migrants, prosecutors said.

Despite strong and prolonged banging on the cabin, the driver refused to stop the truck earlier, the head of the National Investigative Service and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov told reporters.

The deaths have shocked Bulgaria, in what is one of the worst incidents of its kind on the overland route across the Balkans into Europe.

Thousands of people…