Do not despair, vote PDP for better future, Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised Nigerians not to despair over the myriads of challenges plaguing the nation, saying Atiku-Okowa Presidency would restore hope in the country, if elected.

Okowa made the call at the grand finale of PDP Presidential Campaign in Yola on Saturday.

He described Nigeria as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an hospital, and asserted that PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was the only “competent consultant” to treat the “patient” (Nigeria) and get it out of danger.

Okowa, therefore, urged people of Adamawa and Nigerians to vote the Atiku-Okowa ticket in the forthcoming presidential election for a new and healthy Nigeria.

He thanked the people for their massive support to the party, and assured that Atiku would turn things around for good if voted into power.

According to him, Nigerians should get their Permanent Voter’s Card…