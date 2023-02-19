Don’t vote leaders responsible for Nigeria’s calamities — Pastor Enenche 

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

LESS than a week to the 2023 presidential election, slated for February 25, the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, Dr. Paul Enenche has advised his congregants not to vote for candidates who brought hardship to the country.

Specifically, he asked his congregants to despise presidential candidates from the two major and most antiquated political parties but vote for the candidate of the third party that just gained prominence in the build up of the 2023 presidential election.

Bemoaning current realities in the country, particularly as it regards the inflation, unemployment, poverty rates of the country, he urged Nigerians to vote with all sense of patriotism and change their approach during the forthcoming election.

Enenche made this call during the church’s Sunday service at its headquarters, Glory Dome, during the weekend, in Abuja.

He said: “The question is, what has been the result, and input of those seeking…