Soludo calls for review of case files handled by Zone 13 hdqtrs, RRS Awkuzu

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, has directed the Attorney General of the State to call for and review all case files with allegations of human rights abuses handled by Police Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu.

Soludo made the call following viral pieces of information on alleged illegal detention, kidnapping, extrajudicial killing and human organ harvesting by a squad of key officers of both formations.

In a Statement, signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, Soludo said his attention had been drawn to media reports on alleged criminalities involving some police officers in Zone 13, Ukpo, and alleged human right abuses by some officers (RRS), Awkuzu, respectively

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the Inspector General of Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel to investigate the allegations at the end of which a report would be issued.

“I commend the Inspector General of Police for that timely…