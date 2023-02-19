Vote competent, transparent leaders for a better Nigeria

…Want FG to increase circulation of new naira notes to arrest cash crunch

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

As the general elections draw near, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has called on Nigerians to elect transparent and transformative leaders capable of governing the nation for the common good.

The Bishops said the 2023 general elections provides the nation with yet another opportunity to elect leaders with capacity and deep understanding of the challenges confronting the nation.

According to them, “this is now the time to reject evil, greater or lesser, and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels”.

The Bishops gave the call in a Communique issued at the end of the first plenary meeting of the CBCN held at the CSN Resource Centre, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, in Abuja.

The communiqué tilted, “Citizens Participation In Good Governance In Nigeria”, was signed by the President, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and…