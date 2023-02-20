2023: Be thorough, deliberate in choice of leadership — Olu of Warri

Olu Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

The Warri Monarch who gave the charge in a message titled: “A Call For Peace And Participation In The General Elections” said it was time for Nigerians to show that their voices and votes does matter.

He said that the 2023 general elections have presented a golden opportunity for the people to redirect the affairs of the country in a way that would be beneficial for all.

The Monarch however noted that the only way this could be achieved is for the people, especially the youths, to come out enmass to cast their votes for the right persons.

“For far too long, too many have believed the lie, that our voices don’t matter, and our votes don’t count. This lie has only birthed despair, which steals our ability to create the future we need.

“Apathy can no longer be a choice, just as last minute fire…