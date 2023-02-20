Christian Atsu’s corpse arrives Ghana

By Biodun Busari

The body of the former Premier League player Christian Atsu, who was killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey, has arrived in Ghana, on Sunday.

Atsu’s death was announced on Saturday by his agent Nana Sechere, who said the footballer’s body was found 12 days after the disaster hit Turkey and Syria, claiming more than 44,000 lives.

Ghana international Atsu, who died at the age of 31 had plied his trades with Chelsea, New Castle, Everton and Porto among other clubs, was playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor at the time of his death.

Atsu had been an ambassador for the global children’s charity Arms Around The Child (AATC) since 2016, was the main benefactor of a new school that is nearing completion in Senya Beraku in Ghana.

The coffin containing the body of Atsu arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana on Sunday evening, according to Daily Mail.

His family members were in anguish at the airport for the arrival of his coffin, while…