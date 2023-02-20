Four killed after disbandment of Ebubeagu — Umahi

.

… desperation is what is causing violence, attacks

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday stated that four persons have so far lost their lives barely some days after the disbandment of the Ebubeagu security outfit by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki

The Governor stated this while briefing Newsmen shortly after a marathon meeting with security chiefs at the Muhammadu Buhari Lounge of the Ebonyi International Airport in Ezza South Local Government Area of the State

Umahi who stated that desperation on the part of politicians was the reason behind some of the attacks and violence recorded in the State, called on security operatives, including men of the vigilante groups not to infringe on the rights of any Ebonyi person

He stated that the establishment of two vigilante groups will further aid the policing of the State, especially during this period of elections.

According to him: “I had a marathon meeting with security chiefs….