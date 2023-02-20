Naira Crisis: APC urges FG, CBN to obey S-Court order, seeks Buhari’s intervention

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to comply with the interim order of the Supreme Court which asked parties to maintain the status quo with regards to the naira redesign policy of the apex bank.

This was the outcome of a meeting between state governors of the party, the National Working Committee, NWC and APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, which held yesterday in Abuja.

The party also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene and halt the current sufferings of the people.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello and Bello Matawalle had earlier taken the Federal Government to the Supreme Court seeking an injunction to suspend the Naira Swap policy of the CBN which has caused untold hardships to Nigerians.

Although the apex court gave an interim order for the Federal Government to maintain the status quo and allow Nigerians to continue to use the old Naira…