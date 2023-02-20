Need for INEC to shuffle the RECs

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, appears to have secured the confidence of majority of Nigerians in its capacity and commitment to ensure the conduct of free, fair and acceptable general elections this year. The manner in which it pursued the development of relevant technology and supported the process of obtaining President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the relevant law – the Electoral Act Amendment Bill—was confidence-building.

Also, INEC has conducted several off-cycle state elections (Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun governorship elections and some bye-elections) with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, electronic transfer of results from polling units, and instant viewing of incoming results on the INEC Result Viewing, IReV, platform. With only four days until the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections, the Commission appears set to take on the very challenging task of conducting a nationwide general election.

One area that…