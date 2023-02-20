We are under siege, Delta community raises alarm

…urges Govt, and security agencies to intervene

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

INDIGENES and residents of Otulu, a satellite town of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, weekend, raised alarm over an alleged threat to the peace and security of the community by a terror gang being led by a young man (named withheld).

The people who came out in large numbers to protest the development decried that the community has been under siege by the terror gang, lamenting that the gang has been going about terrorising the agrarian community unchallenged by security agencies.

The ‘Okwuobani’ (community leader), Chief Anthony Enurah who spoke on behalf of the people, said; “enough is enough of the nefarious activities of the gang”, appealing to the Federal, State, Local Governments and security agencies to come to their aid.

While lamenting that he was chased out of the community in 2021 by the gang after the gang leader unilaterally declared himself the…